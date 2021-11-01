Lichfield RUFC picked up all five points against Ludlow to stretch their 100% record to eight games.

With a number of first team regulars missing, opportunities were given to some of the younger players with the likes of Jake Turley, Will Orme, Ben Underwood, Alex Garton and Mike Turner stepping up to the senior squad.

But the youthful Myrtle Greens were not lacking in confidence as they went in front after eight minutes when Sam Benson darted over, with Adam Spinner adding the extras.

Lichfield added another when winger Joe Bourne went over in the corner. Spinner provided the additional points with a fine conversion kick.

Ludlow were struggling to cope with the home side and the pressure told again when Tom Day went over to make it 19-0.

But the visitors found their feet towards the end of the half and pressured the Lichfield line only to find a resolute defence unwilling to yield any ground. Even when Kieran Reynolds was sent to the sin bin after a pulled down maul, his team-mates held on to reach the half time break.

The hosts extended their lead after the break when Greg Massey went over to secure the bonus point.

The heavy pitch began to slow the game down and the visitors finally got on the scoreboard with two tries in quick succession to reduce the deficit at 26-14 with 12 minutes to go.

But Lichfield killed off any hope of a late comeback when Massey went over again under the sticks.

Ludlow did find one more score, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Lichfield picking up the win.