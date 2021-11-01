A screening of a film inspired by the Mod movement will be held in Lichfield at the weekend.

The Pebble and The Boy

The Pebble and The Boy follows the story of 19-year-old John Parker who embarks on a journey from Manchester to Brighton on an old Lambretta scooter left to him by his father.

It will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick on Saturday (6th November). A spokesperson said:

“The film is a celebration of Mod culture and fashion, and features music by Paul Weller and The Jam.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.