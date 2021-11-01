The Hub at St Mary’s

A new volunteering service has been launched in Lichfield.

Support Staffordshire will have an advisor on hand at The Hub at St Mary’s each Wednesday morning to help people find out more about available opportunities.

Roles currently available include befriending, gardening, helping in museums and working in charity shops.

Volunteer officer Rick Hill said:

“I met some one last week who told me volunteering had changed his life for the better and, as a result of volunteering, he’d got a new job.”

For more details visit The Hub on Wednesday mornings or email info@supportstafordshire.org.uk.