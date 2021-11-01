The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity taking part in Sky Champs education session

A partnership between the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the M6 Toll has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Sky Champs collaboration has been nominated for Partnership of the Year in the Charity Today Awards, with a public vote set to decide the outcome.

The programme provides a range of initiatives, including giving teachers work plans to give children an insight into the charity.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We are delighted to have been nominated for this national, prestigious accolade for our collaborative work in partnership with longstanding supporter, M6 Toll. “We hope the people of the counties we cover, get behind us and vote for our partnership via Twitter to help us achieve another award win, as well as help make our future missions possible.” Pam Hodgetts, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

People can vote on the Charity Awards Twitter account until 10th November.

Sarah Loizou, HR and business services director for M6 Toll, said: