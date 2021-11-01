The land at Cricket Lane. Picture: Google Streetview

A new housing and business development on land in Lichfield has been approved – but councillors have placed restrictions on the size of buildings that could be constructed.

The Cricket Lane site was granted outline permission for up to 520 homes to be built alongside employment space.

But after concerns were raised over the potential for 18metre high buildings to be built alongside housing, a condition was added preventing anything above 12.5metres to be allowed on the site.

Cllr Christopher Spruce, who represents the St John’s ward, told the meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee that more than 120 residents had contacted him to object to the mixed use development at Cricket Lane.

“This site is the gateway into Lichfield from the south coming in on the A38. “The proposed employment site is unacceptable because they are asking for big sheds up to 18 metres high that would be an horrendous eyesore on the view into the city and tower above the the houses. “These sheds would be a terrible blot on the landscape. “There is no precedent in this district for 18 metre high logistic sheds mixed in with residential. “By limiting the height of any buildings it will protect this important gateway into our lovely city.” Cllr Christopher Spruce, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Deborah Baker also questioned the impact the units along the London Road would have.

“I think it’s an inappropriate site for such development. It’s a green gateway into our medieval city. “Opposite the proposed entrance is a ‘Welcome to Lichfield’ sign that has flowers and beautiful signage, but then we are potentially going to have an obtrusive employment site next to it. “Screening is not sufficient – it needs to be lower.” Cllr Deborah Baker, Lichfield District Council

An agent speaking on behalf of Persimmon Homes and St Modwen said the development required the potential for larger employment spaces.

“Modern logistics operations require minimum height to operate effectively. “While the scheme is in outline form, the applicant has indicated a 12.5metres height along London Road will be proposed with larger buildings proposed to the rear of the sight along the A38 rising to around 15 or 18metres in height.” Persimmon Homes and St Modwen planning agent

“Money must be allocated”

The outline planning permission means the development will return to the planning committee once more detailed proposals have come forward.

Cllr Christopher Spruce

Cllr Spruce added that the impact on local facilities should not be overlooked when considering the new development in future.

“Together with the St John’s development down the road you are looking at over 1,000 new houses containing circa 3,000 people, yet there is no provision for additional medical services. “The Westgate Practice is already overloaded -money must be allocated.” Cllr Christopher Spruce

Cllr Tim Matthews also questioned the provision of school places in relation to the 520 new homes.

He asked whether the scale of the housing would mean a new school was required.

A planning officer told the meeting that a proposed site at a nearby development would accommodate children from the new Cricket Lane homes.

“I have had some discussions with county education and the view is with this number that it would not justify a new school on this site. “What we don’t have at the moment is an application for the school on the St John’s site, so there is an opportunity for that school to be designed to accommodate additional numbers from this development. “I don’t envisage a problem where we will have an estate without schools for children to attend.” Lichfield District Council planning officer

The agent acting on behalf of St Modwen and Persimmon Homes said they were aware of the need to deliver infrastructure alongside the development.