Richard Hawley

A Coronation Street star has been added to the cast of a show coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Richard Hawley, who starred as Johnny Connor on the cobbles, will appear in Dead Lies, which comes to the city in May next year.

The show follows the story of Peter George, a politician who promises a new kind of politics beyond sleaze – but a secret lies in the past of the nation’s new hero.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“As buried truths rise from the ashes, will his rise to power be destroyed by ghosts from another time? “Personal and political influences begin to shake the faith of those closest to him, and a media cascade threatens to bring down Britain’s new saviour. How far will he go to save his own career, and how far will those around him go to save their own skins?” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for Dead Lies, which runs from 24th to 29th May 2022, are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.