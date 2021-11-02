An archive of Ireland’s national theatre created by one of its most charismatic characters is due to be sold at auction in Lichfield.

Some of the items in the archive

The collection – relating to the Abbey Theatre during the first half of the 20th Century – is a treasure trove of photographs, programmes, drawings and memories of the influential Dublin players.

It goes under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 9th November.

The archive was initially compiled by Irish actor Michael Dolan, before being added to by his daughter Patricia.

When Patricia died in 2000 it was handed to her daughter Lorraine Biggs. She said:

“My mother was meticulous how she kept everything. It is such an eclectic collection – the Abbey Theatre has produced some amazing actors . “It is also such a personal archive to my grandfather and his career in the theatre and movies. “But it has been in my cupboard for so long now. I would like to see the collection to go somewhere where it can be seen and enjoyed by more people.” Lorraine Biggs

The auction features a rare example of The Abbey Handkerchief – a large Irish linen printed handkerchief sold in 1913 as a fundraiser for a building to display Sir Hugh Lane’s gift of paintings from his collection.

Illustrated with a group scene of the players and individual portraits, the print has signed signatures in the cloth, including WB Yeats.

There is also a collection of autographs, signed photographs of the players, plus signed photographs from James Cagney, Jack Dempsey, Shirley Temple and Jack Warner.

The collection is expected to fetch £1,000 at auction, although bidding may rise significantly higher.

Rob French, ephemera specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“The Abbey Theatre is arguably Ireland’s leading cultural institution, operating through a pivotal time in the country’s history. “When I first started going through the collection I thought it was a unique snapshot from a period when this great artistic institution was building up a strong reputation, especially in America, where its performances helped US audiences reconnect with their Irish heritage. “But it is such an eclectic and comprehensive collection it was easy to go off at tangents and discover more of this wonderful history, from early programmes and drawings of performances to the personal elements relating to Michael Dolan and his links to Hollywood movies. “What a bustling enterprise full of tremendous characters the Abbey must have been.” Rob French

The auction catalogue can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.