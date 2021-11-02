Alexander Petkov outside Swinfen Hall Hotel

A Lichfield hotel has appointed a new general manager.

Alexander Petkov has taken up the role at Swinfen Hall Hotel following its purchase by Bushell Investment Group earlier this year.

His appointment comes after multi-million pound plans to expand the facility were unveiled.

Mr Petkov has previously worked in luxury hotels London Mayfair, Kensington and Marylebone. His previous role was as part of the executive team at the Velaa Private Island in the Maldives.

Lee Bushell, CEO at Bushell Investment Group, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Alexander to Swinfen Hall Hotel. “This addition to the team is a key appointment to oversee our ambitious plans, and his extensive experience in the luxury sector will enable us to continue to deliver a first-class guest experience. “Investing in Swinfen Hall Hotel is a long-term commitment to build on the legacy of the previous owners, the Wiser family.” Lee Bushell

Mr Petkov added: