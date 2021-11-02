The Mayor of Lichfield has helped to officially launch the annual Poppy Appeal in the city.

Cllr Robert Yardley (left) helping to launch the Poppy Appeal in Lichfield

Cllr Robert Yardley joined members of the Lichfield branch of the Royal British Legion.

Money collected during the appeal will be used to care for and support military families.

Cllr Yardley said:

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our service personnel who across the years have made sacrifices on our behalf. “I strongly encourage everyone to show their thanks to the servicemen and women of our armed forces, by supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and buying and wearing their poppy with pride. “As Mayor of Lichfield it will be my great honour and privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Lichfield at 11am on 14th November in the Garden of Remembrance – all are welcome to come along and observe the customary two minutes silence.” Cllr Robert Yardley, Mayor of Lichfield

Remembrance Sunday will see a civic party process from the Lichfield Guildhall and join members of the Royal British Legion at the west side of the cathedral.

A commemorative booklet called Fallen Soldiers has also been written by local historian Jonathan Oates, telling the story of 15 local men who gave their lives in conflict.

Copies can be purchased from Lichfield City Council offices on Bore Street. All profits from the sale of the booklet will go to the There But Not There charity appeal.