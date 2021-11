The National Memorial Arboretum will provide a poignant background for a carol concert in the run-up to Christmas.

Christmas carols at the National Memorial Arboretum

The event will take place on 19th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for an evening of traditional Christmas carols amongst the glittering lights of our illuminated trees in Heroes’ Square.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

To book tickets, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.