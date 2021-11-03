Singer-songwriters Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke are teaming up for a special concert at Lichfield Cathedral in December.

Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke

The friends will be singing their classic hits accompanied by a ten-piece orchestra.

Released in 1990, Beverley’s eponymous debut album went double platinum, selling more than 1.2million copies. It featured the Brit Award winner’s biggest hit Promise Me and subsequent hit singles Holding On and Woman to Woman.

Judie is best known for her 1979 hit Stay With Me Till Dawn and a run of top 20 albums in the early 1980s.

Beverley said:

“Singing in the cathedral is the ideal venue with its fabulous acoustics. “I have performed in places like that before -I love the sound of the echo of my voice coming back to me. It makes me want to sing better. “With just strings and vocals, I am really looking forward to it.” Beverley Craven

Beverley said she was looking forward to being back out on stage in front of an audience after the challenges of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It think this concert will be quite emotional. “Every day I have to pinch myself that I am actually working with Judie Tzuke – if someone had said to me when I was 17 that is what I would be doing I would not have believed them. “She was very influential – there were not many women around as it was a male-dominated industry. “I can’t believe I am friends with Judie but doing a tour together with her – it really is a dream come true.” Beverley Craven

The 3rd December concert takes place at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.lovelifelovelive.com.