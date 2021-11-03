Councillors have rejected plans to build a housing development on the blue hoardings site in Burntwood.

Landowner London and Cambridge Properties and housing association Bromford had hoped to put 87 new homes on the land, which has previously been earmarked as part of a town centre development.

But a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee was told doing so would mean another broken promise to local residents.

Cllr Darren Ennis, who represents the Chasetown ward, said:

“We had a previous application for new homes which was supported on a promise that this site would be used for something we needed. This never happened. “We then had another application for 150 homes and it was a similar story of ‘let us build the homes and we’ll give you something on this site’. Again, nothing happened. “In our Neighbourhood Plan consultation this site came up again and again – never once because people wanted more housing. They wanted amenities in whatever guise, be it retail, leisure or even health provision. “This land was designated as retail and leisure, which is correct because it forms part of a larger goal for Burntwood to finally give us a town centre. This is something many have fought for for many years. “I do understand that we need homes for young people who want to get their foot on the property land and we need homes for old people wanting to downsize, but we cannot have more and more general purpose housing without firm commitments to improve the infrastructure – and not promises that are broken time and time again.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Nick Burgess, of London and Cambridge Properties, told the meeting the ship had sailed for the site to be used for the “outdated” aim of retail and leisure.

“It is correct that the site is presently identified within the town centre – a designation which has been on the site for over 30 years. “During this time we have worked with the council to try and bring forward retail, leisure, medical centre and community facilities, but unfortunately none have been successful, or supported in some cases. “If such a scheme were viable we would be pursing that option, but unforutanltey it isn’t. “Everyone is aware of problems in the retail sector and the growth of internet shopping. These are two issues which affect this site, so a retail leisure scheme is just not feasible or practical. “Given the 30 years of trying to get a retail scheme on the site, the time has come to look at an alternative. We believe, along with Bromford, that there is a significant need for affordable housing on this location. “Do we want to continue seeing the blue hoardings site every day or can we move on? “I’m afraid the existing town centre designation is outdated and that the housing scheme is the only proposal that has a real chance of coming forward on the site.” Nick Burgess, London and Cambridge Properties

But councillors voted unanimously to refuse the planning application.

“Burntwood should not be dictated to”

Cllr Robert Birch, who represents the Boney Hay and Central ward, said the site would be better left empty rather than simply increasing the population of Burntwood.

“It was mentioned this site has stood fallow for many years. That is the case and it’s suggested we would be better having housing than leaving it as it is. “But the impact on the infrastructure – or the lack of it – in Burntwood would be profound by putting houses on there. “This is one of those cases where it would be better to have nothing there rather than increase the burden of an increased population when we do not have school places, GP surgeries and shopping facilities to meet the demands of the current population.” Cllr Robert Birch, Lichfield District Council

His views were echoed by Cllr Samuel Tapper, Conservative representative for the Chasetown ward, who said developers should not be allowed to over-ride long-term plans for Burntwood.