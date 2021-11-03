The date of the 2022 Fuse festival in Lichfield has been confirmed.
The popular free event will be in Beacon Park from 8th to 10th July next year.
To mark the occasion a video of highlights from this year’s Fuse festival:
Fuse returned this summer after a break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson said:
“For us it was a Fuse like no other, constantly having to plan in the face of Covid uncertainty – but in the end we pulled it off.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to bring nearly 12,000 people together safely over the weekend to sing, dance and celebrate.”Fuse festival spokesperson