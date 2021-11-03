Fuse in Lichfield

The date of the 2022 Fuse festival in Lichfield has been confirmed.

The popular free event will be in Beacon Park from 8th to 10th July next year.

To mark the occasion a video of highlights from this year’s Fuse festival:

Fuse 2022 will take place Fri 8-Sun 10 July – yaay!



Yes it’s a long way away, but to get you in the mood here’s a fabulous video created by the very talented Oscar at @agatemediauk showing the sheer joy experienced by all at Fuse 2021.



Watch this space for more Fuse 2022 news!! pic.twitter.com/YUycCYb8QC — Fuse Festival (@LichfieldFuse) November 1, 2021

Fuse returned this summer after a break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

