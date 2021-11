A festive dash event in Lichfield

Santa will be getting his running shoes on for a festive dash in Lichfield in the run up to Christmas.

Taking place at Stowe Field on 19th December, the event will raise money for Shining Stars UK and Nurture Community CIC.

Participants will cover a 2.5km course around the city.

A spokesperson said:

“Join hundreds of friends and family and wear your favourite Christmas jumper or fancy dress.”

Entry for adults is £12.50 and children are free. Booking can be made online.