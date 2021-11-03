Lichfield District Council House

A new plan is aiming to “rebuild trust” in Lichfield District Council.

The Being a Better Council strategy will be discussed at a meeting of the cabinet next week.

The proposals aim to improve the ways in which the local authority listens to and works with local communities, as well as making better use of technology to help deliver speedier services.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“Being a Better Council is an ambitious programme, spearheaded by our new chief executive, designed to bring about substantial and long-term change to how we operate and enable us to deliver our strategic plan in a transparent and accountable way. “It focuses on continuous improvement, using data more effectively, ensuring that teams are properly equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to do their work, and reporting back more frequently to residents on our performance. “We already have a good track record of success in some areas such as waste collection and our parks and open spaces – Building a Better Council will spread good practice across all areas of the council. “I am confident that whatever challenges lay ahead, this new approach will enable us to increase satisfaction with our services and build trust in us as a local council.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The cabinet meeting on 9th November will discuss the strategy. If it is approved by councillors, it would be implemented over the next two years.