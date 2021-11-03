A new plan is aiming to “rebuild trust” in Lichfield District Council.
The Being a Better Council strategy will be discussed at a meeting of the cabinet next week.
The proposals aim to improve the ways in which the local authority listens to and works with local communities, as well as making better use of technology to help deliver speedier services.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:
“Being a Better Council is an ambitious programme, spearheaded by our new chief executive, designed to bring about substantial and long-term change to how we operate and enable us to deliver our strategic plan in a transparent and accountable way.
“It focuses on continuous improvement, using data more effectively, ensuring that teams are properly equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to do their work, and reporting back more frequently to residents on our performance.
“We already have a good track record of success in some areas such as waste collection and our parks and open spaces – Building a Better Council will spread good practice across all areas of the council.
“I am confident that whatever challenges lay ahead, this new approach will enable us to increase satisfaction with our services and build trust in us as a local council.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The cabinet meeting on 9th November will discuss the strategy. If it is approved by councillors, it would be implemented over the next two years.
Crikey. This could get messy. I’ll get my popcorn.
Here we go again blah blah blah
We the people of Lichfield need to vote more on what happens in our city not leave it down to the hidden few who couldn’t care less about the city.
So now to “ Rebuild Trust” and a Master Plan.
Trust has long gone. Presume the Masterplan has overridden the Friarsgate Plan. Sounds Familiar.
I would like to say one eight letter word to the whole scenario.
it will take a lot more than words for the council to gain the trust of the vast majority of the citizens of Lichfield.
Leave a comment