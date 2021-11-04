The boss of a doughnut and drinks retailer says he is “delighted” to be opening a new outlet in Lichfield.

Planet Doughnut. Picture: Reech Media

Planet Doughnut will move into the former Thorntons store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre later this year.

It will be the seventh branch of the family-owned business, which was launched in 2017 by husband and wife team Duncan and Samatha McGregor.

“We are delighted to be expanding into Lichfield. “We’ve been to the Lichfield Food Festival and done other great events in Lichfield and Staffordshire as a whole. We’ve always had a warm welcome, so we hope our doughnut and drinks offer is well received. “We are aiming for an early December opening and the first day is always packed with free doughnuts, drinks and much more. “Initially, we will be open seven days a week selling our classic and vegan doughnuts, fresh coffee from Iron and Fire and handcrafted milkshakes. “The cafe will be a takeaway only offer, with our brand of ice cream available in the summer months.” Duncan McGregor, Planet Doughnut

The husband and wife team began their business in their kitchen in Shrewsbury and have since developed their brand with outlets across the country and more than 20 types of sweet treat in their range.

Duncan explained:

Planet Doughnut. Picture: Reech Media