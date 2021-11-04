Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support a campaign to help fund meals for children at risk of going hungry over Christmas.

Co-op’s Irresistible range mince pies

Central England Co-op has launched an initiative which will see a donation made to FareShare Midlands every time a produce from the retailer’s Irresistible product range is bought.

Last Christmas, the campaign saw £111,000 donated through the initiative.

But FareShare Midlands said with the winter expected to be even more challenging for struggling families, the retailer is hoping to fund even more meals for children this time around.

Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op’s corporate responsibility manager, said:

“Our long-standing relationship with FareShare has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need. “Christmas is the time of goodwill to all and therefore we are delighted to continue our work with FareShare on this campaign to tackle food poverty and help provide a Christmas boost for the families it works with. “We know our kind-hearted customers will be more than willing to support this campaign by picking up products from our fantastic Irresistible range in their local shop, and by doing so giving the charity a boost and helping families in need at this special time of the year.” Hannah Gallimore

Co-op’s Irresistible range covers products including lots of festive treats such as mince pies, yule log, Christmas pudding and pigs in blankets.

Simone Connolly, director of FareShare Midlands, said: