Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding to help people suffering from fuel poverty.

Western Power Distribution is offering organisations the chance to bid for up to £10,000 to aid activities helping people through the challenging winter period.

Applications are being accepted until 22nd November.

Alison Sleightholm, Western Power Distribution’s resources and external affairs director, said:

“As we enter a challenging winter, I’m pleased to announce the launch of our fuel poverty fund. “This fund will directly support community organisations who are working at the grassroots to support vulnerable people and families who are still recovering financially from the pandemic and face difficult times when heating their homes this winter. “With three million households across the UK already in fuel poverty, we are keen to continue to do what we can to support local communities in the areas we serve. “We urge community organisations of all sizes to apply for funding and we look forward to hearing their ideas of how our funding could help them to extend their support.” Alison Sleightholm, Western Power Distribution

Projects looking at areas such as energy tariff advice, energy efficiency guidance and installation, discount schemes and innovation are being encouraged through the scheme.

For more information on applying for funding visit the Western Power Distribution website.