Highways chiefs say an army of gritters are ready for action in a bid to keep roads across Lichfield and Burntwood clear.

Cllr David Williams (centre) with gritting crew members Steve Hussey and Ian Freestone

Staffordshire County Council said more than 40 vehicles, including snow ploughs, were all set to tackle the worst of the winter weather in the county.

The operation involves weather and temperatures monitored from nine stations across Staffordshire with a team of decision makers identify where to send gritters from five depots with stockpiles of salt.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at the county council, said work had taken place to ensure teams were ready for action.

“Operation Snowflake is when we put crews and gritters through their paces to ensure they are ready to go when the bad weather hits. “It’s an important exercise that ensures we are all well prepared for any adverse weather conditions and to make sure we’re able to keep the county safely on the move. “On a typical day, crews will be out largely on the main roads but in prolonged ice or snow, they will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network. “I know our crews will be doing all they can to keep roads clear and moving but we do need drivers to do their bit too. “This means, regardless of whether a road has been gritted, always drive to the conditions, slow down and allow extra time for journeys.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Paths across Staffordshire are also kept clear by members of the community as part of the Ice Busters scheme.

Any groups or individuals interested in getting involved can contact the council’s highways team on 0300 1118000.