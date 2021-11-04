A Labour councillor has accused Lichfield’s MP of “treating voters with contempt” after a controversial decision to reform Parliamentary conduct rules.

Cllr Steve Norman and Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the opposition group at Lichfield District Council, made his comments after the decision by MPs yesterday (3rd November) to re-examine the rules, meaning proposed sanctions cannot currently be taken against Owen Paterson MP.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards recommended a 30 day suspension after a probe found the North Shropshire MP had “repeatedly” used his position to lobby on behalf of companies who paid him as a consultant.

A report said “no previous case of paid advocacy has seen so many breaches or such a clear pattern of behaviour failing to separate private/public interests”.

But he has avoided sanctions for now after Conservative colleagues – including Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – voted for a review of the system.

Cllr Norman said it was more evidence of “one rule for them, another for everyone else”.

“I am afraid that Conservative sleaze is back – and it’s worse than ever. “Conservative MPs – including Lichfield’s Michael Fabricant and Tamworth’s Christopher Pincher – have voted to change the rules to let their friend off the hook, even though a Commons inquiry had recommended serious sanctions. “It’s one rule for them, another for everyone else. “Owen Paterson was caught red-handed and the judgement was crystal clear. He broke the rules for businesses that paid him more than £100,000, yet our Parliamentary representatives want you to believe there is nothing to see here. “If it’s not £3.5billion in crony Covid contracts for their mates, it’s changing the rules to let their friends get away with wrong doing. “The Conservative Party think they can get away with anything and they’re treating voters with contempt.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live that his decision to back the vote was not based on any position on Mr Paterson’s conduct.