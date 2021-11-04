A Labour councillor has accused Lichfield’s MP of “treating voters with contempt” after a controversial decision to reform Parliamentary conduct rules.
Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the opposition group at Lichfield District Council, made his comments after the decision by MPs yesterday (3rd November) to re-examine the rules, meaning proposed sanctions cannot currently be taken against Owen Paterson MP.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards recommended a 30 day suspension after a probe found the North Shropshire MP had “repeatedly” used his position to lobby on behalf of companies who paid him as a consultant.
A report said “no previous case of paid advocacy has seen so many breaches or such a clear pattern of behaviour failing to separate private/public interests”.
But he has avoided sanctions for now after Conservative colleagues – including Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant – voted for a review of the system.
Cllr Norman said it was more evidence of “one rule for them, another for everyone else”.
“I am afraid that Conservative sleaze is back – and it’s worse than ever.
“Conservative MPs – including Lichfield’s Michael Fabricant and Tamworth’s Christopher Pincher – have voted to change the rules to let their friend off the hook, even though a Commons inquiry had recommended serious sanctions.
“Owen Paterson was caught red-handed and the judgement was crystal clear. He broke the rules for businesses that paid him more than £100,000, yet our Parliamentary representatives want you to believe there is nothing to see here.
“If it’s not £3.5billion in crony Covid contracts for their mates, it’s changing the rules to let their friends get away with wrong doing.
“The Conservative Party think they can get away with anything and they’re treating voters with contempt.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live that his decision to back the vote was not based on any position on Mr Paterson’s conduct.
“As ever, Steve Norman spits out his usual invective while getting his facts completely wrong.
“The vote yesterday to which he refers had nothing to do with the guilt, or otherwise, of Owen Paterson. If he is guilty, he will face strict censure.
“The vote was about the process. The Commissioner who found him guilty had publicly stated before the inquiry began that she thought he was guilty, she failed to interview 17 witnesses directly linked with the case, and there were a number of factual errors in her report.
“The single Commissioner is both judge and jury and that is not the way we do justice in this country. The whole process is deeply flawed.
“Yesterday, I voted for a House of Commons Select Committee to be established which will reform the system. I did not vote one way or another on whether Owen Paterson was guilty.
“As I said in the House of Commons yesterday, justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.
“I would have preferred this inquiry not to be linked to a single case, but the distorted process in this case has caused the changes to be made. But as for Owen Paterson having been ‘let of the hook’, his punishment, if he is guilty, has only been delayed.”Michael Fabricant MP
Fabricant has been treating voters with contempt for years. He has learned fully, as has his leader, from Trump that the truth doesn’t matter anymore. Just keep lying, if you’re caught lying just double down on your lies. He doesn’t care a jot for us, none of them do, they’re just all playing the game and enjoying rolling in their own filth.
Interesting that the Tories only cry foul when one of their number is caught red handed.
A rare, and very weak, response from our unmasked MP.
Again, as with his vote against the Lord’s amendment to end the dumping of raw sewage into our rivers he votes differently from his fellow Conservative MP and “Father ofthe House”, Sir Peter Bottomley.
Let’s now hear him defend the Prime Minister’s private plane trip to have lunch at the Garrick Club with his old Daily Telegraph mates – including Clmate Change sceptic, and former editor, Charles Moore.
It felt to me like a bit of our democracy died yesterday.
I have no problem with processes being reviewed but until such time as a new process is agreed and in place, the old process stands. In this country, we have a legal system that is based on the fundamental concept of no retrospective operation. The MP in question has been found to have broken the rules. He should be sanctioned according to the process that existed when that rule breaking occurred. Anything else smacks of cronyism.
There is nothing to have prevented MPs from approving the suspension and reviewing the system separately.
“Yesterday’s vote on the report of the Commons standards committee was a very serious and damaging moment for parliament and for public standards in this country.
It cannot be right that MPs should reject after one short debate the conclusions of the independent commissioner for standards and the House of Commons committee on standards, conclusions that arose from an investigation lasting two years.
It cannot be right to propose an overhaul of the entire regulatory system in order to postpone or prevent sanctions in a very serious case of paid lobbying by an MP.”
Not my words, those of Lord Evans. Former head of MI5 and chair of the committee on standards in public life
It’s almost like the government wait for Fabricant to double down on a deeply unpopular decision or policy before doing a u-turn.
Same happened when he rigorously defended the GCSE algorithm during the pandemic.
This statement and Fabricant’s multiple tweets on this matter are a disgrace. To try and refute the timing of this decision was nothing to do with his “chum” Paterson being found guilty are hilarious. However this is a very serious matter and hopefully one we voters should not forgive or forget. We now have a situation where it is likely only the Tories will sit on a committee which will exonerate their MPs and most likely throw the book at those from other parties. Justice? I think not. Surely with even the Daily Mail claiming sleaze Fabricant and the Boris chumocracy know that they are looking foolish and trying to defend the indefensible. However they are stupid enough to brazen it out but hopefully this will become a cash for questions style scandal with all of the consequences that brings.
You’d think Mr Fabricant would have learned by now to take an extra beat before coming out to defend the government on controversial issues.
He came out strongly defending discharges of sewage onto beaches and into waterways only to made to look like a mug when the government changed its mind in the face of public outrage.
This morning it’s happened again. He launched a strong defence of the government’s actions on Owen Paterson and parliamentary standards on Twitter, only to have the goverment do a neck-snapping u-turn behind his back.
It’s almost as if Mr Fabricant lacks any political nous.
Did Fabbo really say “As I said in the House of Commons yesterday, justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done”?
Is he that detached from reality to not realise what a ridiculously ironic statement that is?
Is our delusional M.P. saying the revision of disciplinary policy would have taken place regardless of Owen Paterson’s case? Does he have parliamentary evidence for this? Would he have been so magnanimous had it been a member of another party? Do we want an M.P. who does not support moral standards? Not the first transgression by this individual. An honerable resignation would give the constituency the chance to elect a more worthy representative.
Ha ha! Another u-turn so how will Fabbo explain it now??
And just why are MPs allowed to have outside business interests? This is a system that almost encourages corruption. I haven’t noticed the Tories raising concerns about how it is policed until now.
It seems no-one told Paterson about the u-turn, he found out from a journalist whilst in Tesco and has now resigned, basically because everyone was so mean about him being corrupt and wouldn’t just shut up and let him get away with it.
Perhaps the investigation would be better served asking why MP’s are taking payments from third parties to benefit their businesses. Can’t they manage on their income and expenses. If not why accept the position. Time they found another job then, I believe lorry drivers are in demand.
Perhaps Michael Fabricant would like to comment on this?
The independent commissioner comes to a decision and then there is an appeal to the standards committee. And that appeal involves that individual, Owen Paterson, being able to put in, with his lawyers, his appeal points in writing and also to make his case in person which he did. So he’s been through the appeal.
And this idea there’s not an appeal is such a … I’ve been six years in politics and many years as a lawyer, I’ve heard some really, really dodgy defences. That is as dodgy as they come.
I imagine a former director of public prosecutions knows a thing or two about due process.
Patersons 17 witnesses submitted written evidence, so Fabbo bends the truth to seem as if natural justice had been neglected. Does rank along with the total rubbish uttered and the contempt shown throughout his career. He is a disgrace to the local Tories, let alone anybody else.
