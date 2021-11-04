Lichfield’s MP says parties must work together to reform a “deeply flawed” system following a controversy that led to the resignation of a former minister.
Michael Fabricant was one of the Conservative MPs who voted to re-examine Parliamentary conduct rules – a decision that was later reversed by the Government following a backlash from inside and outside the House of Commons.
The move would have meant delaying proposed sanctions against Owen Paterson MP, who has since resigned.
Michael Fabricant had previously said the vote was not directly linked to the case of his North Shropshire Conservative colleague.
But he said the resignation of Mr Paterson did not change the fact that a fresh look at the rules was needed.
“I do hope that all the major political parties can now work together to reform the deeply flawed system which investigated Paterson’s case.
“Justice must always be seen to be done and that was not in this case with a one woman judge and jury.
“The amendment passed yesterday, and which I voted for, allows for a Select Committee to be set up to investigate how future enquiries should be undertaken. These should include the right for witnesses to appear in person and to be cross examined, for there to be no one individual being judge and jury, and for a right to appeal.
“None of these were available to Owen Paterson and others – of all parties – who have previously been investigated.
“Now that reform of the Commissioner’s role and the processes of investigation are freed of conflation with Owen Paterson’s case, the opposition parties no longer have a reason not to constructively engage in this inquiry into how future investigations might be held.
“In the meantime, my thoughts go out to Owen Paterson’s family and to his late wife, Rose.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant’s decision to support the vote prior to Mr Paterson’s resignation drew criticism from Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, who accused the Conservative MP of “treating voters with contempt”.
Doubling down and dodging the corruption issue – an MP that represents his constituents, I don’t think so
Thank goodness that Parliament has done a u turn and it shows that Michael Fabricant is out of touch with
parliamentary procedures
I think parties must work together to get rid of the deeply flawed and corrupt Conservatives.
All this is so disappointing and wrong, yet not surprising.
This current Tory party is led by a liar, our MP is truth twisting again and it’s a disgrace.
@Philippa Saddington, I 100% agree with you, I hope they can oust this bunch of spivs and that people will really see what they’re like. Self-centred and corrupt. The only people they care about is themselves and their big business chums.
I thought it simultaneously slightly amusing, mildly sad, and deeply pathetic that when it came to the 5:00 PM news on Radio 4 this evening, the government was apparently so reluctant to have anyone relevant interviewed, that the BBC had to resort to Mr Fabricant – who was still willing to make a minor fool of himself by going on air and trying to claim that there had been no U-turn on the part of the government on this issue. No doubt he’ll get some brownie points with the cabinet, but I very much doubt the episode is going to revive his political career.
That said, given poor Kwasi Kwarteng was thrown under a bus this morning by the government’s policy reversal so soon after his car crash interview on Today, you can see why no one important wanted to submit themselves to Radio 4 this evening.
The most disgusting thing about this whole episode, though, isn’t necessarily the attempted corruption; it’s the government’s cynical willingness to manipulate the appalling circumstances surrounding Rose Paterson’s death to attempt to justify that attempted corruption that I find most outrageous.
It is a shame our MP doesn’t seem to want to support his constituents especially the pensioners and the Triple Lock and the Waspi women!
