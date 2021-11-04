Lichfield’s MP says parties must work together to reform a “deeply flawed” system following a controversy that led to the resignation of a former minister.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Michael Fabricant was one of the Conservative MPs who voted to re-examine Parliamentary conduct rules – a decision that was later reversed by the Government following a backlash from inside and outside the House of Commons.

The move would have meant delaying proposed sanctions against Owen Paterson MP, who has since resigned.

Michael Fabricant had previously said the vote was not directly linked to the case of his North Shropshire Conservative colleague.

But he said the resignation of Mr Paterson did not change the fact that a fresh look at the rules was needed.

“I do hope that all the major political parties can now work together to reform the deeply flawed system which investigated Paterson’s case. “Justice must always be seen to be done and that was not in this case with a one woman judge and jury. “The amendment passed yesterday, and which I voted for, allows for a Select Committee to be set up to investigate how future enquiries should be undertaken. These should include the right for witnesses to appear in person and to be cross examined, for there to be no one individual being judge and jury, and for a right to appeal. “None of these were available to Owen Paterson and others – of all parties – who have previously been investigated. “Now that reform of the Commissioner’s role and the processes of investigation are freed of conflation with Owen Paterson’s case, the opposition parties no longer have a reason not to constructively engage in this inquiry into how future investigations might be held. “In the meantime, my thoughts go out to Owen Paterson’s family and to his late wife, Rose.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant’s decision to support the vote prior to Mr Paterson’s resignation drew criticism from Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, who accused the Conservative MP of “treating voters with contempt”.