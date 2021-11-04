A service that helps people with visual impairments across Lichfield and Burntwood access news is celebrating its 40th birthday.

The Lichfield Talking News initiative sees stories read out by volunteers which are recorded and sent out to listeners.

The scheme is run by John May MBE, who said they team of volunteers behind the project were looking forward to marking the milestone.

“Every week our team of readers on the Lichfield Talking News for the blind and visually impaired read out birthday greetings to anyone with a birthday in the next seven days. “But this week they will be reading it out to themselves to mark the fact we are 40 years old today (4th November). John May MBE

The Lichfield Talking News began life in November 1981 with backing from the Lichfield Lions as well as local rotary and round table clubs, along with councillors in the area.

John May MBE with Michael Fabricant MP

Since then, the project has been provided with help and funding from a range of organisations.

Content from Lichfield Live has been included in the service in recent years following the demise of local newspapers in the area.

John said the past 18 months had been a challenge for the organisation, but said he was keen to see more listeners benefiting from the service.

“The pandemic was very unkind to Lichfield Talking News and we lost a lot more listeners than we gained. “We don’t want anyone who would benefit to miss it, so if people know of anyone with a sight problem, please let us know, and we will provide all he equipment necessary. “The service provided is totally free of charge. It provides 21 hours a week of news, information and entertainment.” John May MBE

For more information about the service visit the Lichfield Talking News website, call 07948 794982 or email johnmaymbe@outlook.com.