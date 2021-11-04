Councillors are being warned that the cost of introducing new bags to allow changes to recycling collections in Lichfield and Burntwood has “risen significantly”.

The joint waste service operated by Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council will move to a new dual-stream system next year.

It will see households have to separate card and paper from the usual blue bin.

But a report by Cllr Ashley Yeates revealed that the bill for buying new collection bags had jumped by £100,000 from the £229,000 originally budgeted – an increase of more than 40%.

Cllr Ashley Yeates

The cabinet member for climate change and recycling said:

“Work has started on procuring the bags and bins, but unfortunately the market conditions have changed unfavourably in the last few weeks and as a consequence the cost of supply has risen significantly especially for the bags. “As a consequence it is estimated that the capital programme will need to be increased by a further £100,000, with Lichfield’s share being £59,000.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The change to collections will see most households across Lichfield and Burntwood given a reusable collection bag, but some rural properties in Lichfield will be given an additional bin “for operational reasons”.

Changes in the global supply market have been blamed for the rising cost of buying the new collection items.

Cllr Yeates also said there were concerns over wither the items would be in place ready for the April 2022 changeover to the dual stream system.

“Until quite recently the cost of purchasing both bags and bins had been stable. The financial costs were modelled in line with those paid by other Staffordshire councils when they both introduced dual stream collections last year. “However, all the potential suppliers have recently raised their prices significantly in a response to a tightening of international market conditions. “Similar and continuing price rises are being seen across a range of commodities. This is especially the case where there is a reliance on imports – the reusable recycling bags under consideration are not produced domestically. “The current disruption to import markets also presents a risk to getting the bags supplied in time for a transition to dual stream collections in April 2022. “Contingency options for bags not being delivered in time will also be explored.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed at a meeting of the cabinet on 9th November.