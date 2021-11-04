Field of Remembrance tributes. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

A series of Remembrance events have begun at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Field of Remembrance has already been launched at the Alrewas venue.

More than 18,000 personal tributes to the fallen make up the field on Naval Review, which will be in place until 29th November.

A service to mark Armistice Day will take place on 11th November, featuring readings music and a wreath-laying service before a two minute silence at 11am.

On 14th November, Remembrance Sunday will be marked with thousands of visitors attending a service at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“This year we will once again be delivering a series of Remembrance activities, enabling visitors and people from home to give thanks to all who serve and those who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our freedoms. “As we mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion and 20 years since the opening of the National Memorial Arboretum, we look forward to enabling thousands of people to engage with Remembrance, including through our digital channels.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

People can find out more about the events taking place at www.thenma.org.uk.