A car has been stolen in Burntwood after being left with its engine running.
The vehicle was taken in the Swan Island area in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2nd November).
PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“We received a report of a car being stolen by opportunist thieves after it was left unattended with the engine running for a short period of time.
“Fortunately, this vehicle was recovered a little while later some distance away.
“We would remind drivers of the importance of not leaving your vehicle running while unattended.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police