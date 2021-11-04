Residents in Hammerwich are being urged to be on their guard after an attempt to break into a house in the area.
A resident on Mansion Drive found someone had tried to force open a rear window at their property on 2nd November.
PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“We would remind residents to review security at their property and to invest in enhanced security where possible, such as lighting, CCTV and alarms.
“If you see suspicious activity, please contact police on 101 or, in an emergency, 999.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
The last time that a police officer was seen patrolling in Hammerwich I seem to recall that they were driving an Austin Allegro police car.
