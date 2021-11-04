Lichfield City FC eased their way into the next round of the Staffordshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Casuals.

Goals from Chandler Pegg and Dan Lomas were enough to secure a home tie with neighbours Chasetown FC in the next round.

City started the night brightly against Casuals, with Max Black finding the net early on only for a linesman’s flag for offside to deny him the opener.

Dan Lomas saw a free kick well saved before Sam Fitzgerald’s effort was cleared off the line by a defender.

There was controversy when Lichfield again thought they’d taken the lead after Black’s cross hit the bar and appeared to go over the line. The referee initially signalled for the goal only to change his mind after a consultation with his assistant.

Christian Blanchette and Ronan Sheehan both sent efforts wide of the target as the hosts continued to look for the elusive opening goal.

Lichfield finally did find a way through after 37 minutes when a Casuals free-kick on the edge of the City area was cleared for Sam Fitzgerald to set Pegg away – and he cooly slotted past visiting keeper Callum Haywood.

The lead was doubled two minutes before the break when Blanchette was pulled back in the box, with Lomas sending the keeper the wrong way from the resulting spot kick.

Haywood produced a smart stop early in the second half to prevent Black adding to Lichfield’s advantage, while at the opposite end James Beeson had to be alert to make a double save to keep his clean sheet.

The post came to City’s rescue as Casuals sought to find a way back into the tie, before Beeson made another stop.

The woodwork was also being tested at the other end of the pitch as Luke Childs’ shot was pushed onto the bar by Haywood late on.