The classic tale A Christmas Carol is being brought to life on the Lichfield Garrick stage.

A Christmas Carol

Apollo Theatre Company is bringing the production to the city between 11th and 24th December.

The show will feature the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas present, past and yet to come.

A spokesperson said:

“Ebenezer is the meanest, most miserable man in London. He cares for only one thing – money. “On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts who attempt to show him the error of his ways and teach him to become a better man. “This brand new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale is guaranteed to entertain the whole family.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.