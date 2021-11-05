A Burntwood community organisation is opening up a new store to help cut food waste and support people locally.

The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store

The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store at Sankey’s Corner has been backed by almost £10,000 of National Lottery funding.

It will see members able to choose a set number of items from a range of surplus food from local supermarkets and FareShare.

Steph O’Shea, who has coordinated the project, said:

“We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. “Food isn’t the only focus, we want to be here for the long-term, building people up, helping with wellbeing and connecting them to other community activities and local organisations. Steph O’Shea

The store opens on Monday (8th November) and will initially open twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10.30am until 2-30pm.

For more details, email burntwoodbeafriend@gmail.com.