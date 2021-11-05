A tale of lonely giants, comets and passion will be told through puppetry at a show in Lichfield.

Anytime The Wind Can Change

Anytime The Wind Can Change is brought to The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th November by London-based collective Peculiar Hand.

It uses shadow puppetry to tell the tale of two giants who fall in love across a vast sea.

The folk tale – which is suitable for all ages – explores the power of compassion and community, and of exchanging ideas and cultures.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We pride ourselves on being a safe, inclusive and comfortable place for people to be and this production gives us a great opportunity to make one of our shows a relaxed performance, which people can enjoy on their own terms in a more relaxed environment. “Like The Hub, Peculiar Hand are an inclusive organisation producing performances which accommodate everyone and appeal to all ages. “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Anytime The Wind Can Change to The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.