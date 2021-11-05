Detectives have launched a fresh appeal to trace a man who hung a dead animal over a homeowner’s gate in Stonnall.

The incident happened at around 10.25pm on Monday 2nd August and involved a white domestic rabbit.

Despite previously issuing CCTV stills of the man, his identity has remained a mystery.

DC Josh Lee, of Staffordshire Police, said:

“This event, which is part of a wider course of action, is utterly abhorrent.

“We are unsure what motivates someone to undertake such actions and are keen to get the public’s help to identify him.

“Someone knows him, perhaps a neighbour, friend or relative. Thankfully this sort of behaviour is extremely rare but it is concerning that someone would undertake such activity.”

DC Josh Lee, Staffordshire Police