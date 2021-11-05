Jakob Burroughs. Picture: Chasetown FC

Chasetown FC have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Jakob Burroughs.

The midfielder moves to The Scholars Ground from Market Drayton, having previously featured for the likes of Rushall Olympic and Tividale.

Manager Mark Swann told the Chasetown website:

“I have kept tabs on Jakob for a few seasons now. “He is a talented young midfielder with energy and tenacity.” Mark Swann

Burroughs will be hoping to make his bow for The Scholars in their home clash with Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow (6th November).