An online fashion retailer has officially opened a new multi-million pound facility in Lichfield.

Michael Fabricant MP and Cllr Doug Pullen after cutting the ribbon at the new ASOS warehouse

ASOS will invest £90million in the fulfilment centre at Fradley Park, employing 2,000 people over the next three years.

The warehouse is one of four operated across the globe by the fashion business, with other locations at Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.

The ribbon was cut on the new site by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and the leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen.

Mat Dunn, chief operating officer at ASOS, said:

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our brand-new warehouse in Lichfield, which will support our ambitious international growth plans and bring a significant number of jobs to the area. “Our choice of Lichfield reflects the skills and talent it has to offer and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead.” Mat Dunn, ASOS

The company expects more than 30 million items to be shipped from the site in the first year, rising to 4.5 million items a week once the facility is operating at maximum capacity.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“Lichfield is ideal as a location for ASOS’ new global warehouse as it sits in the middle of the country and is well connected to our road system. “But Lichfield is much more than that – it has a highly educated, well-motivated and skilled workforce so the district has attracted many hi-tech industries. “I welcome ASOS to Fradley and wish them the very best for the future.” Michael Fabricant MP

“We’re delighted ASOS selected this location”

ASOS has agreed a 15 year lease on the site. People wanting to find out more about job opportunities can email GXOLichfieldrecruitment@gxo.com.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: