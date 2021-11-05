Prizes have been handed out as the Hammerwich Gardening Guild resumed activities in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Some of the prize winners at Hammerwich Gardening Guild

They were handed out by Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of Hammerwich Parish Council.

He said:

“The parish council is pleased to offer support to the guild – it is a small but important part of our village lifestyle, which benefits the whole community.” Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

The guild meets monthly in the WI Hall in Hammerwich and hosts guest speakers from across the country.

Chairman Roland Cope said:

“The enthusiasm for gardening shown by our members throughout the pandemic has been superb. “All the prize winners did very well in our 52nd year as a guild. “We thank Hammerwich Parish Council for their continued support.”

More details about the Hammerwich Gardening Guild and its activities are available by emailing sancope@icloud.com.