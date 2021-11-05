Lichfield Cathedral will host a series of services and events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The Poppy Fields light display

On 11th November, the city will mark the end of the First World War with a service at 10.45am before joining a national two minute silence at 11am.

This will be followed on 14th November with a service at 10am on Remembrance Sunday attended by military and veteran associations. It will be followed at 11am by a two minute silence.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“We will be welcoming the local community to their cathedral to remember with us the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth, the emergency services, and all those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict and terrorism.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

The theme of Remembrance continues with the sound and light show, Poppy Fields, which runs from tomorrow (6th November) until 13th November.

It will feature projected poppies cascading down the ceiling and walls of the 900-year-old cathedral, accompanied by music composed by David Harper and poetry recorded by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.