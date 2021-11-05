Some of the items already donated

A Shenstone business has launched a Christmas challenge to help support Lichfield Foodbank.

The Rigid Kitchen Company, based on Lynn Lane, is asking people to drop off items to help fill all of the cupboards in a kitchen in its showroom so they can be donated to help people in need over the festive period.

A spokesperson said:

“The past two years have been very hard for people so it only seems right to do our bit to help our community. “We will be collecting for Lichfield Foodbank in the run up to Christmas. Please drop any food items off to our showroom.” The Rigid Kitchen Company spokesperson

For more details visit the company’s Twitter page.