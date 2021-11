A charity that works with young people in Lichfield has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Tina Cadwallader, Rick Hill Sheila Jones and Derek Upton

The Lichfield Christian Schools Work Trust held a celebration at Lichfield Cathedral to mark the milestone.

The charity works with young people to “help them live their lives to the full”.

Representatives from local schools and the charity’s founder, Andrew Rushton, were among the guests at the celebration event in Lichfield.