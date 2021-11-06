Councillors have approved plans for two new homes in Whittington, despite opposition from local residents.

The properties have been earmarked for land at the rear of 12 Merlin Way.

A spokesperson for local residents told a meeting of the planning committee that the new homes would have a detrimental impact.

“As a group we do support housing development where appropriate within the village, but we are objecting due to the proposed layout, impact on highways, impact on residential amenity and a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area. “Merlin Way has been a cul-de-sac for over 40 years with a turnaround at the bottom of the driveway for number 12. It benefits from a peaceful environment with a close-knit community. “The disruption will have a significant effect on our residents.” Residents’ spokesperson

But a representative of developer South Mill Country Homes said the proposals would by sympathetic to the area, as well as meeting strong demand for housing in Whittington.

“We have worked closely with the planning authority to achieve a design that respects the character and appearance of the surroundings in line with current planning policy. The proposed scheme has been revised accordingly. We have been inundated with enquiries from people. The common theme we hear is that there are simply not enough opportunities for families to find homes in Whittington. “We look forward to working within the fantastic community in Whittington to create another outstanding development in keeping with the tone of the village.” South Mill Country Homes spokesperson

The planning application for the new homes was unanimously approved by members of Lichfield District Council.

Full details of the development can be seen on the local authority’s planning website.