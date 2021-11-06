Chasetown FC remain joint top of the table after a 3-0 win against Loughborough Dynamo.

Danny O’Callaghan heads clear. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars took the lead in dramatic circumstances in the 21st minute. A left wing cross from Zack Foster arrowed in towards Aaron Ashford, but defender Rory Coleman got there first powering a header past his own keeper Jason Alexander.

There was a double blow for Dynamo as Alexander injured himself in the process of trying to get back to clear and was carried off to be replaced by Rubeun Rabstein.

Chasetown dominated the majority of the first half possession as free kicks from Joey Butlin and Ashford troubled the visiting goal.

A minute after the restart, Butlin went close when he was sent clean through and slid the ball beyond Rabstein but off the keeper’s left hand post.

Butlin then had a shot saved before Langston had an effort cleared off the line by Rob Norris.

Dynamo midfielder Curtis Burrows almost levelled, forcing a double save from Curtis Pond before Jono Atherton should have added a second for The Scholars but put the ball inches wide of the target.

Just short of the hour, Atherton drew a penalty after sprinting clear from midfield. Langston converted from the spot to net his 13th goal of the campaign.

Butlin again went close when he headed straight at Rabstein from six yards after a Dilano Reid cross.

But Butlin finally got his goal in stoppage time with a powerful drive into the net.

