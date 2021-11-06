Lichfield City FC came from behind against Stone Old Alleynians to maintain their fine start to the league campaign.

Kyle Patterson

Goals either side of the half time whistle from Dan Lomas and Kyle Patterson kept Lichfield in second place in the Midland Football League Premier Division and within striking distance of leaders Hanley Town.

Despite City’s fine form, it was the home side who started the brighter with visiting keeper James Beeson having to make two smart saves early on.

On a heavy pitch, both sides were struggling to find their rhythm until Stone were awarded a penalty which was converted by David Ablewhite.

Going behind provided a spark for Lichfield and Max Dixon went close to a leveller after his shot was saved by Adam Alcock.

The home stopper then produced a fine save to prevent Jack Edwards from opening City’s account.

But Alcock could do nothing to prevent the scores being levelled shortly before the break when Dixon was fouled in the box and Lomas netted the resulting spot kick to make it 1-1 on penalties and, more importantly, the scoreboard.

The game was turned around completely early in the second half when Dixon’s shot was well saved, but Patterson was quickest to the rebound to slot home and put Lichfield in front.

Edwards and Chandler Pegg both had chances as Lichfield went looking to stretch their advantage, while Dixon also had a strike cleared off the line.

There was a late scare for City as Stone sent a golden opportunity over the bar, but Ivor Green’s men held on to secure another three points.