Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night at the Movies

Hits from the big screen will be on offer in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night at the Movies comes to the city on 11th November.

The 11-piece band and performers will perform numbers from hits such as The Greatest Showman, The Full Monty, Dirty Dancing and Footloose, along with Blues Brothers classics.

A spokesperson said:

“Join the Chicago Blues Brothers for a brand new two hour all-singing, all-dancing hit parade of the greatest movie anthems of all time.”

Tickets are £26.50 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.