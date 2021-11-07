A fundraising campaign has been launched to help people struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table this winter.

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire is behind the Surviving Winter initative.

The organisation says figures demonstrate that one in eight people will have to decide between heating their homes and eating.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation said:

“The Covid-19 Pandemic has had a serious impact on many families’ income and finances throughout 2021, meaning thousands more children than normal are facing food poverty this Christmas and winter, as well as numerous elderly residents struggling to afford their basic heating costs. “We want to make a difference – The Community Foundation is ideally placed to directly target those in need through its network across the county.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

An online fundraising page has been set up to help those in need across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Mr Adams said the need to help others during what will be a difficult winter was becoming clear.

“We are getting reports from community groups and teachers that support is critical this year due to Covid-19. “Many older people stay silent due to pride, while youngsters do not know where to look for support. “Plus, a side effect of food and fuel poverty is that school children’s education will suffer now and so affect their chances of success in the future. “With help we can ensure that these people get help quickly and effectively.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

As well as donating online, people can also text SWSTAFFS to 70085 to donate £5, plus standard message rate. Corporate donations can also be made by emailing office@staffordshire.foundation.