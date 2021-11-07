Reports of a new independent inquiry into how complaints against MPs are handled have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant was one of a number of Conservatives who supported a controversial vote for reforms which coincided with proposed sanctions against Owen Paterson – who subsequently resigned after a Government u-turn on the vote.

National media reports suggest the Speaker of the House of Commons will initiate a new inquiry into the issue next week.

Mr Fabricant said he welcomed the news after what he described as a “botched and unjust” review into Mr Paterson’s conduct.

“If these reports are accurate, the inquiry will be chaired by a retired senior clerk of the House of Commons. “It is likely to deal with an appeals process and review how such inquiries are dealt with in future. “Whatever spin may be put on this, I believe it is a tacit criticism of the way the Paterson inquiry was handled. It was botched and unjust. “Guilty or not – and I have no view on that, Paterson should not have had a one woman judge and jury – especially one who expressed her views in advance of the inquiry, an inquiry where witnesses were not called, and a final report which contained inaccuracies.” Michael Fabricant MP

The reports suggest an independent review of the parliamentary standards committee will be launched with the aim of introducing an appeals process for those found to have breached the rules.