Reports of a new independent inquiry into how complaints against MPs are handled have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.
Michael Fabricant was one of a number of Conservatives who supported a controversial vote for reforms which coincided with proposed sanctions against Owen Paterson – who subsequently resigned after a Government u-turn on the vote.
National media reports suggest the Speaker of the House of Commons will initiate a new inquiry into the issue next week.
Mr Fabricant said he welcomed the news after what he described as a “botched and unjust” review into Mr Paterson’s conduct.
“If these reports are accurate, the inquiry will be chaired by a retired senior clerk of the House of Commons.
“It is likely to deal with an appeals process and review how such inquiries are dealt with in future.
“Whatever spin may be put on this, I believe it is a tacit criticism of the way the Paterson inquiry was handled. It was botched and unjust.
“Guilty or not – and I have no view on that, Paterson should not have had a one woman judge and jury – especially one who expressed her views in advance of the inquiry, an inquiry where witnesses were not called, and a final report which contained inaccuracies.”Michael Fabricant MP
The reports suggest an independent review of the parliamentary standards committee will be launched with the aim of introducing an appeals process for those found to have breached the rules.
“Now that Paterson is out of the picture, perhaps this whole matter can now be examined in a cool and collected way which will lead to a just system in the House of Commons.”Michael Fabricant MP
Lichfield voters hope election will lead to improvements after botched and unjust government.
Total and utter rubbish once more from Fabbo. Tory MPs, despite the whip, voted against the government. There were torrents of angry emails from constituents, and Fabbo neglects to say not only did Paterson get an appeal but the decision against him was repeated. The process has been used before, no motions in the house then. Could be that the next case up is Johnson? This so called MP of Lichfield is a sycophant, and always has been.
Michael Fabricant – “Guilty or not – and I have no view on that, Paterson should not have had a one woman judge and jury – especially one who expressed her views in advance of the inquiry,”
As one who has been following the case, I was surprised to hear that was the case.
Could you please provide a link or citation?
Botched and unjust? The only thing botched and unjust in last week’s nasty incident in the Commons was the government’s attempt to pervert the course of democracy in order to save the MP who had taken (I could hardly say earned) many thousands of pounds a year to lobby for two firms.
That Mr Fabricant and another 249 MPs could have been coerced to vote for this motion is the real shame. As I understand it, there is in fact a Parliamentary committee that acts as a check on the ‘one woman (rather sexist this, person would be better) judge and jury, and which has, in fact, overturned the commissioners condemnation of the Prime Minister in the past.
Rather disingenuous to say that there is no appeal system.
Now we know that our MP will do or say whatever his Tory masters want him to, without any moral judgement or qualms. Do the people of Lichfield really want to be represented by this amoral man? The choice is yours, voters.
