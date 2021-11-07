The Lichfield Live Community Awards saw individuals and groups honoured for their efforts to help others in the region.
Prizes were given out at a ceremony held at the Lichfield Guildhall.
To see the awards ceremony, view the video from the evening produced by Agate Media below:
A spokesperson said:
“It was a great evening celebrating the fabulous community organisations across our district.
“We would also like to thank Agate Media for their efforts in producing the brilliant video of the night, as well as our brilliant sponsors who made the awards possible – Haywoods Blinds, The Ruby, Purply Beans and Secura Labels.
“Thanks also to our judges who gave up their time to take on the unenviable task of picking the winners, and to everyone who nominated organisations and individuals for the awards.”Lichfield Live Community Awards spokesperson