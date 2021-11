Shenstone Community Library

An exhibition of work by local artist Geoff Stubbins is being held in Shenstone.

It will be on show at Shenstone Community Library until 27th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Geoff will be exhibiting his original paintings along with his latest take on the works of Lowry.” Shenstone Community Library spokesperson

For details of opening times visit the Shenstone Community Library website.