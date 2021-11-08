A Burntwood community group has celebrated after being given a Royal honour at a special ceremony.

Spark have been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award recognises outstanding voluntary contributions in local communities and has an equivalent status for voluntary groups as the MBE has for individuals.

Esther Allen, from Spark, said:

“For six years Spark volunteers have worked incredibly hard to establish a much-needed charity, maintain a community building and develop numerous services, particularly for young families.

“Because of volunteers all families in Burntwood and the surrounding area have had excellent opportunities to learn, grow and support each other.

“Inspired by the charitable works of the late Stephen Sutton in Burntwood, Spark volunteers wanted to continue his legacy of positivity and his proactive attitude.

“Receiving the Queen’s Award is a wonderful recognition and appreciation of the power of volunteering, and we are immensely proud and thankful to receive this award.”

Esther Allen, Spark