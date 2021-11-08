Details of Remembrance Sunday events in Burntwood have been revealed.

Three separate services will take place across the town on 14th November.

One will head from Ironstone Road to St John’s Community Church at 10am, travelling along Cannock Road, Water Street, Cross, Street, Rugeley Road and High Street.

A second parade in Chasetown will leave Burntwood Leisure Centre at 10.15am, before laying wereaths at the cenotaph at 10.45am. It will then head to St Anne’s Church for a service of Remembrance at 11.30am.

Wreaths will also be laid at the Memorial Institute at 10.30am before a two minute silence at 11am.