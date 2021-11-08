People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to wait to get their Covid booster jabs.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The plea comes from Michael Fabricant MP who said residents should not waste their efforts on getting their first two vaccinations by missing out on the added protection of the third.

His comments come as figures reveal that more than 1.5million people across the Midlands have now had the booster.

“It is vital as winter approaches that everyone now eligible for a Covid booster jab gets it as the previous two jabs wear off after about six months. “Covid is still a killer and not getting the third jab would now would mean you have wasted the effort in getting the first two vaccinations. “It’s great that people have received a booster dose which will offer life-saving protection to them and their loved ones this winter. “I would urge anyone who is eligible and hasn’t yet come forward to get a booster jab as soon as possible, by booking online or at one of the local walk-in sites. “I know this occasionally means travelling – I had to go to Tamworth for mine from Lichfield – but it’s worth it.” Michael Fabricant MP

Eligible residents can book their booster jab online.

