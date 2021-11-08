People are being urged to take extra care when having parcels delivered in the run-up to Christmas after one was stolen from outside a property in Lichfield.

It was taken from outside an address on Trafalgar Way.

PCSO Rosemary Sawyers, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Please be extra cautious with Christmas coming to ensure your parcels will be delivered to a safe place, whether with a neighbour if you aren’t going to be home or out of sight over a side gate for example.

“If you capture any CCTV footage of any suspicious behaviour please contact us on 101.”

