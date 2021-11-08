Time is running out for first-time buyers to secure a shared ownership property at a Burntwood development.

Inside a Bromford showhome

Housing association Bromford has made three-bedroom properties available at the Sutton Rise site off Mount Road.

The scheme sees homebuyers pay a mortgage on a share of the new-build and rent on the remaining portion of the price, meaning smaller deposits are required.

Sales and marketing director at Bromford, Catherine Jarrett, said:

“The response from prospective purchasers of the new homes at Sutton Rise has been fantastic, and as such there’s now just a handful of three-bedroom homes remaining. “With the homes selling way ahead of schedule, we believe that the development’s popularity is due to the great style choices we have on offer, in the very sought-after and convenient town location of Burntwood. “As the homes are selling quickly, we’d encourage any house-hunters within the shared ownership criteria who are interested to book their appointment without delay, as we aren’t anticipating these homes to remain on the market for long.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information on the new homes at Sutton Rise is available at www.bromford.co.uk/suttonrise or by calling 08009 160 501.